Hudock Inc. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 126.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYT opened at $215.32 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.04.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

