Hudock Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.