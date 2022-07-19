Hudock Inc. Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hudock Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 99,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 96,649 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,768 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $253.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Barclays cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.54.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

