Hudock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.88.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $508.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.03. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $419,382,287 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

