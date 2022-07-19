Hudock Inc. Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hudock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,899 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195,486 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in AT&T by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of T stock opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36.
AT&T Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
