Hudock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.