Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Hits $22,126.94 on Exchanges

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $862.30 million and $750,227.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for about $22,126.94 or 0.99914448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004515 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.59 or 0.00323250 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00019744 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001893 BTC.
About Huobi BTC
Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.
Buying and Selling Huobi BTC
