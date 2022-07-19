Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS HYSNY traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.32. 1,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,700. Hysan Development has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

