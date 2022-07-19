IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Short Interest Down 29.6% in June

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the June 15th total of 92,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IBEX in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IBEX in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IBEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at $705,000. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBEX stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.68. The stock had a trading volume of 150,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,724. The firm has a market cap of $363.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.67. IBEX has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $129.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.78 million. IBEX had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 24.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBEX shares. TheStreet raised shares of IBEX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IBEX from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

