ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 567,300 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 764,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ICL Group Stock Performance

ICL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,890. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 27.48%. As a group, analysts predict that ICL Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICL Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $23.832 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in ICL Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,369,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,181,689,000 after purchasing an additional 160,275 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its position in ICL Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 46,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in ICL Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 725,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 60,617 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $442,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ICL shares. Barclays initiated coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Stories

