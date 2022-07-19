IDEX (IDEX) Price Tops $0.0761 on Top Exchanges

IDEX (IDEX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 19th. IDEX has a market cap of $50.34 million and $19.96 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IDEX has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,998.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007976 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,894,695 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. The official website for IDEX is idex.market. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

