Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $1,656,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $5,647,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $180.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.42.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

