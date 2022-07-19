Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the June 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 15.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 184,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.1 days.

NASDAQ IMGO traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.24. 84,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,818. Imago BioSciences has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $581.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 108.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

