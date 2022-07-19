Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells $549,225.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $549,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Inari Medical Stock Up 2.8 %
Inari Medical stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.36. The stock had a trading volume of 441,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,161. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2,443.33 and a beta of 1.45.
Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on NARI. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
