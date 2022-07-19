India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Short Interest Update

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the June 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 614,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

India Globalization Capital Price Performance

IGC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.53. 95,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,696. The company has a market cap of $27.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.79. India Globalization Capital has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On India Globalization Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGC. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of India Globalization Capital by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,579,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 165,402 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of India Globalization Capital by 66.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 41,457 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of India Globalization Capital by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,661,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,256,867 shares during the period. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About India Globalization Capital

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Life Sciences. The company rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts. It also develops cannabinoid-based products and therapies, such as hemp-based tinctures to treat anxiety, and enhance the lifestyle of patients suffering from Alzheimer's under the Hyalolex brand name; CBD based tinctures, capsules, and topical analgesic creams to treat pain under the Holief brand name; CBD powered beauty and skincare products under the Herbo brand name; and CBD infused beverages under the Sunday Seltzer brand.

