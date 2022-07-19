Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.29. 12,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 439,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Inhibrx Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $713.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.84.

Insider Activity

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,289.14% and a negative return on equity of 246.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $686,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,515,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,192,045.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Inhibrx by 158.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

