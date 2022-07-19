Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Wolfe Research downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The stock had previously closed at $91.76, but opened at $89.80. Innovative Industrial Properties shares last traded at $88.49, with a volume of 2,586 shares.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 28.15, a current ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.21.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

