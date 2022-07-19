Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) Shares Acquired by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 441,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 48,970 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $8,094,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 197,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,894 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 27,028 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $6,109,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA BJAN opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $37.53.

