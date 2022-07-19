Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Short Interest Down 24.2% in June

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the June 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

Innoviz Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.74. 22,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,682. The company has a current ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Innoviz Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 2,504.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

About Innoviz Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 48.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.