Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Short Interest Down 24.2% in June

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the June 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance
Innoviz Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.74. 22,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,682. The company has a current ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Innoviz Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94.
Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 2,504.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.
About Innoviz Technologies
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
