InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Short Interest Update

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the June 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
InPost Price Performance
OTCMKTS:INPOY opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. InPost has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $10.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on INPOY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised InPost from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on InPost from €8.60 ($8.69) to €9.00 ($9.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
About InPost
InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.
