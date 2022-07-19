Insider Buying: ANGLE plc (LON:AGL) Insider Purchases 125,000 Shares of Stock

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Rating) insider Andrew D. Newland bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($119,545.73).

ANGLE Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of AGL opened at GBX 73.60 ($0.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 104.03. ANGLE plc has a twelve month low of GBX 71.70 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 163.75 ($1.96). The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £173.18 million and a P/E ratio of -11.53.

Get ANGLE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.33) price target on shares of ANGLE in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.