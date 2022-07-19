Insider Buying: Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Acquires 13,733 Shares of Stock

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT – Get Rating) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 13,733 shares of Wotso Property stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.15 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,724.29 ($10,696.79).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 704,778 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.31 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$921,144.85 ($626,629.15).

On Monday, June 27th, Joseph (Seph) Glew 381,142 shares of Wotso Property stock.

On Thursday, June 16th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 67,233 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.26 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$84,377.42 ($57,399.60).

On Tuesday, June 7th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 133,910 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.27 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$169,530.06 ($115,326.57).

On Thursday, May 19th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 60,347 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$78,451.10 ($53,368.10).

On Friday, May 6th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 11,011 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of A$14,314.30 ($9,737.62).

On Thursday, April 28th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 49,511 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.33 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of A$65,849.63 ($44,795.67).

Wotso Property Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90.

About Wotso Property

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

