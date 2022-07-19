Insider Selling: CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Sells 3,456 Shares of Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE KMX traded up $3.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.16. 1,323,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,343. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.37 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.06.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CarMax by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,817 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 917,939 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CarMax by 19.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,884,000 after acquiring an additional 816,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 29.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.89.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

