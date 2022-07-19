Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Smartsheet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $30.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,930. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.78.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,082,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $38,817,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,760,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,449,000 after purchasing an additional 665,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 8,472.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 328,382 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

