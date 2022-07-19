Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 979.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,229 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Clorox by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clorox Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.07.

NYSE:CLX opened at $145.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.81.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.75%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

