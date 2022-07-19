Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,745,000 after buying an additional 101,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,080,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,763,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,697,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,511,000 after buying an additional 406,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,274,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,832,000 after buying an additional 212,915 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $4,459,056.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at $12,893,038.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,377 shares of company stock worth $22,471,598 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $90.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.47. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $93.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.10.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

