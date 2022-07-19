Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,723 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

