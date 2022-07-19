Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.31. The firm has a market cap of $232.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

