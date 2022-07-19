Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Target by 32.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Target Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $149.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

