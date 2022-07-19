Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases Shares of 125,038 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 51.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The company had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.44%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

