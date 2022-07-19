Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases Shares of 301,394 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 301,394 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 634.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 483,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 418,068 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Stories

