Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Trading Up 2.4 %

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $39.63. 518,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,593,654. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.63. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $56.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

