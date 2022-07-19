Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,656 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,860 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

Shares of INTC opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $158.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $56.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

