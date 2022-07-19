Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

IBKR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.26. 1,059,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,497. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.40. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,233,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,927,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,539,603.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 560,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,205,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

