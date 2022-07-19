International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 59.1% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 32.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $129.39 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $116.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.