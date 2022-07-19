International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Short Interest Update

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

International Land Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of International Land Alliance stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. International Land Alliance has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.

International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Land Alliance will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building plots; securing financing for the purchase of the plots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

