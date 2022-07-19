Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:INUV opened at $0.47 on Friday. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

