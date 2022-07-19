Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the June 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VKI traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.28. 54,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,509. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $12.88.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
