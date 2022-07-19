Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the June 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VKI traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.28. 54,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,509. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

