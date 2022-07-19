Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPM) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1 Per Share

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio Price Performance
IVPM opened at GBX 97 ($1.16) on Tuesday. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio has a 12-month low of GBX 93 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 104.97 ($1.25). The stock has a market cap of £100.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 96.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.99.
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio Company Profile
