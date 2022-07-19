Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 49,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 27,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 138,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,920,340. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

