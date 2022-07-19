Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSCH. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,578,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCH traded down $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.35. 4,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,111. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.43. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $125.73 and a 1-year high of $195.19.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

