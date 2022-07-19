Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for July 19th (APO, ASAN, BECN, CHUY, CPPMF, CRC, CROX, CSTE, DCT, DEN)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, July 19th:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $81.00.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $49.00 target price on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $71.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $107.00.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has GBX 1,000 ($11.95) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 3,030 ($36.22).

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $112.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $130.00.

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a reduce rating.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.50.

GSK (NYSE:GSK) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Hotel Chocolat Group (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a buy rating.

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $244.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $272.00.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Square (NYSE:SQ) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $64.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) was downgraded by analysts at BWS Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Voltalia (OTC:VLTAF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

