Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Shopify (SHOP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) recently:

7/18/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $55.00.

7/7/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

6/30/2022 – Shopify was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $650.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. to a “hold” rating.

5/24/2022 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

5/23/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $47.50.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.15. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.32 and a beta of 1.84.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Shopify by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Shopify by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Shopify by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 38 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Shopify by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

