Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 1,239 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,934 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.59. 82,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,613,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

