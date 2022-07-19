Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Camping World makes up 1.5% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV owned about 0.14% of Camping World worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 413.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWH traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $46.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.79.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.30). Camping World had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 109.12%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Camping World to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 38,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camping World Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Recommended Stories

