Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Has $12.24 Million Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco comprises approximately 5.4% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $12,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BTI traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.29. 48,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,787. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average of $42.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.19) to GBX 4,000 ($47.82) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.21) to GBX 4,400 ($52.60) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.04) to GBX 3,800 ($45.43) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,066.67.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

