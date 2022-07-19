Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Sells 14,276 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,515 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 14,276 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 2.4% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.08.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.84 on Tuesday, hitting $145.53. 196,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,597,979. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $162.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

