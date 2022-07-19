IOTA Market Capitalization Tops $866.76 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $866.76 million and approximately $18.22 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001323 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VITE (VITE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00068791 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000043 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

IOTA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

