ironSource (NYSE:IS) PT Set at $6.30 by DA Davidson

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) received a $6.30 target price from research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ironSource from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.85.

Shares of NYSE IS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,868,564. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. ironSource has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $13.14.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $189.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.55 million. ironSource had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that ironSource will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ironSource by 109.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

