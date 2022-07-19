iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 35,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 473,063 shares.The stock last traded at $57.16 and had previously closed at $57.11.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.21.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares California Muni Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 62,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.